TBI searching for 70-year-old man wanted in connection to double homicide
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is on the search for a 70-year-old man considered a person of interest in a double homicide.
According to authorities, David Vowell is wanted in connection to the incident that took place Monday morning at Reelfoot Lake in Obion County.
Chance Black, 26, and 25-year-old Zachary Grooms were killed during the incident, TBI reported. Officials have not released a cause of death for the victims.
TBI agents said Vowell should be considered armed and dangerous and asked anyone who was near the north end of Reelfoot Lake this morning and heard or saw anything that might help agents to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
