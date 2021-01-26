Titans, NFL invite 4 healthcare workers to Super Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Titans have invited four health care workers to attend Super Bowl LV as honored guests.

WTVF reported, the Titans made the announcement Tuesday, saying the effort is a collaboration with the NFL as part of the league’s initiative to thank health care workers across the country for their dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The healthcare workers that are invited are:

Christie Muliford - Physical Therapist, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West

Wes Frisbee - Patient Care Technician, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford

Leslie Johnson - Critical Care Paramedic, Ascension Saint Thomas EMS

Sharon Alvarez – ICU Nursing Manager, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown

“Throughout the pandemic, the Titans have been incredibly generous and supportive of our brave associates on the frontlines at Ascension Saint Thomas,” said Tim Adams, President and CEO, Ascension Saint Thomas. “All of our caregivers have poured their hearts into caring for our Middle Tennessee community and we are thrilled to celebrate and thank four of our hardest working heroes with this trip of a lifetime.”

The Titans said all healthcare workers attending will have completed their COVID-19 vaccination process prior to traveling.

“All activities during Super Bowl week, including gameday, will be conducted in accordance with CDC and local health guidelines,” the Titans said in a release.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.