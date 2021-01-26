TSA firearm discoveries at Tenn. airports nearly triple national rate in 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the Transportation Security Administration, officers at Tennessee airports discovered 162 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage in 2020.

Officials said the 2020 total is a decrease of 19 compared to the number of firearms discovered in 2019.

All of the firearms were discovered during the routine screening of carry-on property at airport security checkpoints, according to TSA.

McGhee Tyson Airport, along with the Nashville International Airport and the Tri-Cities Airport saw a decrease in the number of firearms brought by passengers in 2020. While the Memphis International Airport and the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport saw a slight increase.

Last year, a total of seven firearms were discovered in McGhee Tyson. In 2019, 26 were discovered in the Knoxville airport.

In 2020, TSA screened nearly 324 million travelers at airports across the county. That figure represents just 39 percent of approximately 824 million screened in 2019. Despite travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic, TSA officers across the country discovered firearms in carry-on luggage at a rate twice what it was in 2019 and the highest rate since the agency’s inception.

Nationwide, a firearm was detected for every 99,583 passengers screened. In Tennessee, the rate was one firearm discovered per every 35,104 passengers screened.

The recommended civil penalty for a firearm starts at $2,050 and can go up to a maximum of $10,250 per violation. Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage.

Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage.

