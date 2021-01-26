US Marshals searching for suspect in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - US Marshals are asking Knoxville area residents to stay away from the Painter Avenue area as officials track a suspect.

Investigators said they are tracking a suspect out of New York in the area near Tyson Park around the Painter Avenue and Concord Street area.

According to the US Marshals, the Knoxville Police Department, agents with the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force and FBI agents are assisting in the pursuit.

No details on the suspect description was provided.

