UT identifies COVID-19 cluster at sorority house

The University of Tennessee campus
The University of Tennessee campus(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee confirmed a new COVID-19 cluster at a sorority.

On Jan. 24, the university identified a cluster at the Sigma Kappa house.

The university defines a cluster as at least five positive cases and/or at least 20 close contacts as a result of one event or in one concentrated location. Notice of a cluster may be sent to members of the campus community by email or UT Alert if the identification of a cluster results in the need for potentially affected students or employees to take action.

UT officials confirmed the university currently has 65 active COVID-19 cases. Fifteen staff members and 65 students have tested positive for COVID. Since June, UT has 2,572 total recoveries.

There are currently 246 students and staff members in isolation/quarantine.

