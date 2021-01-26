UT identifies COVID-19 cluster at sorority house

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee confirmed a new COVID-19 cluster at a sorority.

On Jan. 24, the university identified a cluster at the Sigma Kappa house.

The university defines a cluster as at least five positive cases and/or at least 20 close contacts as a result of one event or in one concentrated location. Notice of a cluster may be sent to members of the campus community by email or UT Alert if the identification of a cluster results in the need for potentially affected students or employees to take action.

UT officials confirmed the university currently has 65 active COVID-19 cases. Fifteen staff members and 65 students have tested positive for COVID. Since June, UT has 2,572 total recoveries.

There are currently 246 students and staff members in isolation/quarantine.

