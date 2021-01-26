Virginia man accused of shooting girlfriend in head while twirling gun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Virginia officials said a man is in custody after he allegedly shot his girlfriend in the head while twirling a handgun.

Deputies with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting on Sunday in the Norton area.

According to WCSO, 20-year-old George Henry “Micah” Sailers, told authorities before the incident he had researched how to twirl a pistol and was twirling a .22 caliber handgun that he was gifted for Christmas.

Investigators said Sailers admitted that he thought the safety was on before he pulled the hammer back on the pistol, pointed it at his girlfriend and pulled the trigger.

The gun went off and struck Sailers’ girlfriend, Laken Bowen, in the head, reports stated.

Sailers’ reportedly admitted that he knew the gun was loaded. Deputies said the couple’s two-year-old son was just feet away from his mother when she was shot.

Bowen was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center. She is listed in “stable condition.”

Sailers is charged with assault, child abuse/neglect, unlawful shooting, and reckless handling of a firearm resulting in serious injury.

