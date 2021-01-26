Advertisement

Woman charged in Capitol riot may be released pending trial

Protesters outside the Capitol building.
Protesters outside the Capitol building.(WDBJ7)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The mother of a Tennessee man who authorities say carried flexible plastic handcuffs during the riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month can be released from custody, a federal magistrate judge ruled Monday in Tennessee.

Lisa Eisenhart is accused of breaking into the U.S. Capitol with her son, Eric Munchel of Nashville, during the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington.

Eisenhart poses no flight risk or danger to the public while awaiting trial, Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Frensley ruled. She is charged with conspiracy, knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, news outlets reported.

Frensley ruled the same last week in her son’s case, but a federal judge in Washington blocked Munchel’s release. Authorities have said Munchel carried flexible plastic handcuffs during the riot.

Frensley issued a stay for Eisenhart’s release until 5 p.m. Tuesday. As part of the conditions of her release, she must be in home detention, abide by travel restrictions and cannot possess dangerous weapons.

Eisenhart will remain in custody pending the ruling of the U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S. Attorney David Boling said in a statement.

