WVLT COVID-19 Vaccine Team answering more of your questions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You emailed us, and we are getting your vaccine questions answered by health professionals.

QUESTION: Can you get vaccinated for COVID-19 outside of your county?

ANSWER: Yes! Roane County Health Department says anyone can go to any county they wish to receive the vaccine.

QUESTION: How long do I have to wait between receiving the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine?

ANSWER: The CDC says it should be given alone with a minimum time of 14 days before or after any other vaccines.

QUESTION: After I receive the COVID-19 vaccine, can I stop wearing a mask?

ANSWER: No. It will still be important to continue to follow public health recommendations to protect yourself and others. This includes wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet away from others, avoiding crowds, and washing hands often.

