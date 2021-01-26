Advertisement

WVLT COVID-19 Vaccine Team answering more of your questions

Getting your COVID-19 questions answered
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You emailed us, and we are getting your vaccine questions answered by health professionals.

QUESTION: Can you get vaccinated for COVID-19 outside of your county?

ANSWER: Yes! Roane County Health Department says anyone can go to any county they wish to receive the vaccine.

QUESTION: How long do I have to wait between receiving the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine?

ANSWER: The CDC says it should be given alone with a minimum time of 14 days before or after any other vaccines.

QUESTION: After I receive the COVID-19 vaccine, can I stop wearing a mask?

ANSWER: No. It will still be important to continue to follow public health recommendations to protect yourself and others. This includes wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet away from others, avoiding crowds, and washing hands often.

Submit your COVID-19 questions to our COVID-19 Task Force to covid@wvlt-tv.com

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville police responding to shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill
Knoxville police identify victims, suspect in shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill
Health officials said the new strain could be more dangerous because it could be more...
New strain of COVID-19 found in Tennessee, TDH confirms
One dead, another in critical condition in shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill, Knoxville police say
“We are devastated and heartbroken” Knoxville restaurant owner speaks out after deadly shooting
A clear face mask from Mtek3D
Knoxville company creates clear, reusable masks
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci comments on the goal of 100 million vaccinations in Biden's first 100 days in...
US virus numbers drop as new variant found in Minnesota
COVID-19 infection rates dropping, vaccines stalling
COVID-19 infection rates dropping, vaccines stalling
First 100 days: COVID, exec orders, impeachment
First 100 days: COVID, exec orders, impeachment
Actor Samuel L. Jackson shared pictures of himself waiting in line to receive the COVID-19...
Samuel L. Jackson wears Avengers-themed mask while getting COVID-19 vaccine