Alcoa Highway billboard welcomes new UT coach

By Megan Sadler
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It appears a special billboard dedicated to Josh Heupel welcomed the new coach on his drive from the airport to the university.

A WVLT photographer caught a glimpse of the sign on Alcoa Highway.

Newly hired Athletic Director Danny White said during a press conference that Heupel was the first choice for the job, even after a worldwide search for the perfect fit.

Heupel thanked Vol Nation for a warm welcome during his first appearance in Knoxville saying that he and his family “woke up to a changed world,” on Wednesday.

