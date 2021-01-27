Alcoa Highway billboard welcomes new UT coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It appears a special billboard dedicated to Josh Heupel welcomed the new coach on his drive from the airport to the university.

A WVLT photographer caught a glimpse of the sign on Alcoa Highway.

Newly hired Athletic Director Danny White said during a press conference that Heupel was the first choice for the job, even after a worldwide search for the perfect fit.

Heupel thanked Vol Nation for a warm welcome during his first appearance in Knoxville saying that he and his family “woke up to a changed world,” on Wednesday.

Already a billboard welcoming Coach Heupel to Rocky Top spotted by our photographer @WVLTPat. If this is where I think it is, he passed it on his way from the airport to campus. @wvlt pic.twitter.com/JU65BODub5 — Brittany Tarwater (@WVLTBrittany) January 27, 2021

