Advertisement

CDC: In-person learning safe with precautions

Students are not necessarily at increased risk for the virus if they attend classes in-person
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is possible for schools to safely reopen and limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Experts have been stressing the importance of in-person learning for student development and access to essential services.

In one study, CDC researchers looked at schools in Wood County, Wisconsin, that opened last fall for in-person learning.

They found that COVID transmission was 37% lower in school than it was in the surrounding community.

Experts say that’s because of precautions the school took, like mandating masks and separating children into smaller groups.

They say their findings suggest students are not necessarily at increased risk for the virus if they attend classes in-person.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCSO identifies 21-year-old victim in fatal shooting
The U.S. Marshals say a suspect was captured following a search in Knoxville Tuesday evening.
New York man wanted for murder captured in Knoxville
TBI agents said Vowell should be considered armed and dangerous.
TBI searching for 70-year-old man wanted in connection to double homicide
Scenes from pre-game activities at Neyland Stadium before the game against Georgia State ...
Josh Heupel emerging as top candidate for UT coaching job
Woman, children killed in Cookeville pursuit

Latest News

Thomas-Greenfield on China: "They threaten our values, and they threaten our way of life, and...
Biden’s pick for UN post calls China ‘a strategic adversary’
Photo By Matthew S. DeMaria /Tennessee Athletics
SEC announces Vols 2021 football schedule
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
US terrorism alert warns of politically motivated violence
Josh Heupel hired at UT
Josh Heupel signs $4 million 6-year contract with the Vols
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before a House Financial Services Committee...
Fed stresses its commitment to low rates for the long run