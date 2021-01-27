Advertisement

Chick-fil-A manager called in to help drive-thru back up at COVID-19 vaccine site

By Ray Rivera
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - What do you do when your COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru line is backed up? You seek out the professionals.

That’s what Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie did calling up the expertise of Chick-fil-A manager Jerry Walkowiak.

In a tweet posted on Jan. 22, Haynie posted a video of Walkowiak in action at one of the town’s vaccination drive-thru centers showcasing the manager in action, saying, “When you need help, call the pros.”

The video shows Walkowiak directing cars and asking drivers if they had their paperwork.

The story has received national attention since Haynie tweeted out the video.

“The real message? Get the vaccine out to the people quickly & efficiently. There’s light at the end of the Covid tunnel,” Haynie said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Marshals say a suspect was captured following a search in Knoxville Tuesday evening.
New York man wanted for murder captured in Knoxville
KCSO identifies 21-year-old victim in fatal shooting
TBI agents said Vowell should be considered armed and dangerous.
TBI searching for 70-year-old man wanted in connection to double homicide
From 60s to snow in just over 24 hours
From 60s to snow in 24 hours!
Scenes from pre-game activities at Neyland Stadium before the game against Georgia State ...
Josh Heupel emerging as top candidate for UT coaching job

Latest News

FILe - In this Nov. 11, 2016 file photo, Cloris Leachman attends the premiere of "The Comedian"...
Acting legend Cloris Leachman dies at age 94
Pigeon River Gorge
Researchers say the Pigeon River Gorge is a death trap for wildlife
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
US terrorism alert warns of politically motivated violence
Knox Co. Board of Health meet to discuss pandemic
Knox Co. Board of Health extends COVID-19 regulations