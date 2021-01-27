Advertisement

Department store chain Belk filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

The North Carolina-based department store chain Belk says it will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
This is the Belk store at the Greenville Mall.
This is the Belk store at the Greenville Mall.(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina-based department store chain Belk says it will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The Charlotte Observer reports that private equity firm Sycamore Partners made the announcement on Tuesday.

The firm owns Belk and says it will continue with “normal operations” as it goes through bankruptcy.

Sycamore Partners says it expects to emerge from bankruptcy by the end of February. The 133-year-old chain grew from the opening of a store in Monroe, North Carolina, in 1888. The Belk family sold the chain for $3 billion in 2015.

Belk has more than 20,000 employees at its nearly 300 stores in 16 Southeastern states.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Read

The U.S. Marshals say a suspect was captured following a search in Knoxville Tuesday evening.
New York man wanted for murder captured in Knoxville
KCSO identifies 21-year-old victim in fatal shooting
TBI agents said Vowell should be considered armed and dangerous.
TBI searching for 70-year-old man wanted in connection to double homicide
From 60s to snow in just over 24 hours
From 60s to snow in 24 hours!
Scenes from pre-game activities at Neyland Stadium before the game against Georgia State ...
Josh Heupel emerging as top candidate for UT coaching job

Latest News

Tennessee saw record number of gun purchases in 2020, report says
Tennessee gun sales go up
Tennessee gun sales up in 2020
Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt watches the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Former Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt working to deal to join Jets
Auckland New Zealand
New Zealand tells tourists to stop copying other people’s travel photos
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Winter storm warning prompts road closure in GSMNP