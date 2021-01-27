Dollywood announces hiring events for 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood announced a series of hiring events as the park prepares for the 2021 season.

Hiring events are set for the following dates:

Saturday, Jan. 30 at Jefferson County High School (115 W. Dumplin Valley Road, Dandrige)

Saturday, Feb. 6 at Seymour Heights Christian Church (122 Boyd’s Creek Hwy., Seymour)

Saturday, Feb. 13 at The Ridge Outdoor Resort (1250 Middle creed Road, Sevierville)

Saturday, Feb. 20 at Arrowhead Church in Morristown (4101 Maple Valley Road, Morristown)

Saturday, Feb. 27 at the Sevierville Convention Center (202 Gists Creek Road, Sevierville)

All events will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., except for the event on Jan. 30 which will take place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

All attendees will have to be temperature checked before entering the event and maintain social distancing measures while inside. Attendees will also be required to wear face masks.

Positions will be available for the entire length of the 2021 operating season, as well as shorter peak season positions. Applicants must be at least 15-years-old.

