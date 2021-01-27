Advertisement

Dollywood announces hiring events for 2021

Dollywood
Dollywood(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood announced a series of hiring events as the park prepares for the 2021 season.

Hiring events are set for the following dates:

  • Saturday, Jan. 30 at Jefferson County High School (115 W. Dumplin Valley Road, Dandrige)
  • Saturday, Feb. 6 at Seymour Heights Christian Church (122 Boyd’s Creek Hwy., Seymour)
  • Saturday, Feb. 13 at The Ridge Outdoor Resort (1250 Middle creed Road, Sevierville)
  • Saturday, Feb. 20 at Arrowhead Church in Morristown (4101 Maple Valley Road, Morristown)
  • Saturday, Feb. 27 at the Sevierville Convention Center (202 Gists Creek Road, Sevierville)

All events will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., except for the event on Jan. 30 which will take place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

All attendees will have to be temperature checked before entering the event and maintain social distancing measures while inside. Attendees will also be required to wear face masks.

Positions will be available for the entire length of the 2021 operating season, as well as shorter peak season positions. Applicants must be at least 15-years-old.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCSO identifies 21-year-old victim in fatal shooting
The U.S. Marshals say a suspect was captured following a search in Knoxville Tuesday evening.
New York man wanted for murder captured in Knoxville
TBI agents said Vowell should be considered armed and dangerous.
TBI searching for 70-year-old man wanted in connection to double homicide
Scenes from pre-game activities at Neyland Stadium before the game against Georgia State ...
Josh Heupel emerging as top candidate for UT coaching job
Woman, children killed in Cookeville pursuit

Latest News

Photo By Matthew S. DeMaria /Tennessee Athletics
SEC announces Vols 2021 football schedule
Josh Heupel hired at UT
Josh Heupel signs $4 million 6-year contract with the Vols
Billboard welcomes new UT coach
Alcoa Highway billboard welcomes new UT coach
Tracy Hargis
Tenn. woman charged with intentionally setting home on fire