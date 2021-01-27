Former Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt working to deal to join Jets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt is reportedly working on a deal to join the New York Jets coaching staff.

Fox Sports Reporter Bruce Feldman confirmed the news Wednesday in a Tweet.

SOURCE: Former #Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt is working on a deal to join the #Jets coaching staff. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 27, 2021

The news comes after the University of Tennessee announced Josh Heupel as its new head football coach.

Former head coach Jeremy Pruitt was fired over NCAA violations Monday, Jan. 18 and Phillip Fulmer retired from his position as athletic director.

