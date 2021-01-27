Advertisement

Former Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt working to deal to join Jets

Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt watches the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt watches the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt is reportedly working on a deal to join the New York Jets coaching staff.

Fox Sports Reporter Bruce Feldman confirmed the news Wednesday in a Tweet.

The news comes after the University of Tennessee announced Josh Heupel as its new head football coach.

Former head coach Jeremy Pruitt was fired over NCAA violations Monday, Jan. 18 and Phillip Fulmer retired from his position as athletic director.

