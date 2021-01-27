Advertisement

Hopeful Vol fans react to hiring of new Vols head coach

By Megan Sadler
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vol fans say they’re feeling hopeful after the University of Tennessee announced Josh Heupel has been hired as the new football head coach.

WVLT’s Abby Kousouris headed over to Pete’s Coffee to hear what the fans had to say.

One fan said he plans to be loyal to his team no matter what happens.

“We hope for the best, but no matter what happens we’re still orange and white, we’re still UT fans, we’re behind ‘em all the way.”

Another is hoping to help attract more students to UT with the possible improvements on the way.

“I just hope it works out and hope everything goes well for UT football. It also affects our reputation. Not just for people living here but for people deciding to come to UT as well.”

Another says he just wants the team to earn back the respect of the community by doing things by the book.

“When it’s football time, just dress up orange and you just bleed orange and you just wanna have respect back in the community and in the country that we’re upstanding and doing everything the right way.”

Chime in with your own thoughts on the future of the Volunteer Program on the WVLT Facebook Page or on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Marshals say a suspect was captured following a search in Knoxville Tuesday evening.
New York man wanted for murder captured in Knoxville
KCSO identifies 21-year-old victim in fatal shooting
TBI agents said Vowell should be considered armed and dangerous.
TBI searching for 70-year-old man wanted in connection to double homicide
From 60s to snow in just over 24 hours
From 60s to snow in 24 hours!
Scenes from pre-game activities at Neyland Stadium before the game against Georgia State ...
Josh Heupel emerging as top candidate for UT coaching job

Latest News

Pigeon River Gorge
Researchers say the Pigeon River Gorge is a death trap for wildlife
Knox Co. Board of Health meet to discuss pandemic
Knox Co. Board of Health extends COVID-19 regulations
First rain, then snow, then First Alert cold
Melty snow tonight, brutal cold Thursday: busy forecast ahead
Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt watches the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Former Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt working a deal to join Jets
First rain, then snow, then First Alert cold
First rain, then snow, then First Alert cold