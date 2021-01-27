Hopeful Vol fans react to hiring of new Vols head coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vol fans say they’re feeling hopeful after the University of Tennessee announced Josh Heupel has been hired as the new football head coach.

WVLT’s Abby Kousouris headed over to Pete’s Coffee to hear what the fans had to say.

One fan said he plans to be loyal to his team no matter what happens.

“We hope for the best, but no matter what happens we’re still orange and white, we’re still UT fans, we’re behind ‘em all the way.”

Another is hoping to help attract more students to UT with the possible improvements on the way.

“I just hope it works out and hope everything goes well for UT football. It also affects our reputation. Not just for people living here but for people deciding to come to UT as well.”

Another says he just wants the team to earn back the respect of the community by doing things by the book.

“When it’s football time, just dress up orange and you just bleed orange and you just wanna have respect back in the community and in the country that we’re upstanding and doing everything the right way.”

