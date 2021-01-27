Advertisement

Josh Heupel emerging as top candidate for UT coaching job

A top candidate to replace Jeremy Pruitt as the University of Tennessee’s head football coach has emerged, Volquest reports.
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 8:25 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A top candidate to replace Jeremy Pruitt as the University of Tennessee’s head football coach has emerged, Volquest reports.

Volquest’s Austin Price reports that the name of Central Florida’s head coach Josh Heupel has come up “more and more” as speculation on who will take that top job continues.

According to Brent Hubbs, new Vols AD, Danny White, is familiar with Heupel. Hubbs added that Heupel wasn’t the first direction for White, saying that the research firm hired to assist in the search has gone to multiple other candidates.

Heupel was hired for his first head coaching position at the University of Central Florida. He has been the head coach since 2018. During his three seasons at UCF, the Knights have won 28 games and lost 8.

