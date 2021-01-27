Advertisement

Josh Heupel signs $4 million 6-year contract with the Vols

By Megan Sadler
Jan. 27, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New Vols head coach Josh Heupel signed a contract with the University of Tennessee that commits him to the school for the next six years.

The official document shows he will be making $4 million dollars each year. The coach previously earned a salary of $400,000 at the University of Central Florida.

Former Coach Jeremy Pruitt received a contract extension along with a $400,000 raise in September bringing his pay to $4.2 million annually, however, he will not be receiving any buyout money after UT officials said he was fired over NCAA contract violations.

Payments to Butch Jones are set to end in February 2021 after UT let him go before his contract was up. The University paid Jones a total of $8,257,580.00 in buyout money.

See Heupel’s full contract here.

