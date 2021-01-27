Advertisement

Knox Co. Board of Health extends COVID-19 regulations

Knox Co. Board of Health meet to discuss pandemic
Knox Co. Board of Health meet to discuss pandemic(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knox County Board of Health met Wednesday, Jan. 27, amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and discussion of extending regulations in the county.

The board started the meeting by discussing benchmarks and coronavirus case data in the county and moved through their agenda onto regulations.

Ani Roma said that extending the bar curfew extension would help restaurants and bars who have closed at 10:00 p.m.

Dr. Souza made a motion to extend the limitations for two more weeks and extend the curfew to 11:00 p.m.

The board voted to extend the regulation in a 7-2 vote with Mayor Jacobs and Ani Roma voting no. The new regulation is set to expire on Feb. 18, 2021 with the 11:00 curfew beginning tomorrow.

The board then voted on the social gathering limit to extend through Feb. 18, 2021. Board members voted to pass the resolution in a 9-1 vote, with Mayor Jacobs voting no.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Marshals say a suspect was captured following a search in Knoxville Tuesday evening.
New York man wanted for murder captured in Knoxville
KCSO identifies 21-year-old victim in fatal shooting
TBI agents said Vowell should be considered armed and dangerous.
TBI searching for 70-year-old man wanted in connection to double homicide
From 60s to snow in just over 24 hours
From 60s to snow in 24 hours!
Scenes from pre-game activities at Neyland Stadium before the game against Georgia State ...
Josh Heupel emerging as top candidate for UT coaching job

Latest News

Pigeon River Gorge
Researchers say the Pigeon River Gorge is a death trap for wildlife
First rain, then snow, then First Alert cold
Melty snow tonight, brutal cold Thursday: busy forecast ahead
Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt watches the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Former Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt working a deal to join Jets
First rain, then snow, then First Alert cold
First rain, then snow, then First Alert cold