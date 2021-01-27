Knox Co. Board of Health extends COVID-19 regulations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knox County Board of Health met Wednesday, Jan. 27, amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and discussion of extending regulations in the county.

The board started the meeting by discussing benchmarks and coronavirus case data in the county and moved through their agenda onto regulations.

Ani Roma said that extending the bar curfew extension would help restaurants and bars who have closed at 10:00 p.m.

Dr. Souza made a motion to extend the limitations for two more weeks and extend the curfew to 11:00 p.m.

The board voted to extend the regulation in a 7-2 vote with Mayor Jacobs and Ani Roma voting no. The new regulation is set to expire on Feb. 18, 2021 with the 11:00 curfew beginning tomorrow.

The board then voted on the social gathering limit to extend through Feb. 18, 2021. Board members voted to pass the resolution in a 9-1 vote, with Mayor Jacobs voting no.

