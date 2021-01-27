Kraft launching Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Looking for a way to celebrate with your better half this Valentine’s Day?

Kraft is launching a limited edition Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese for Valentine’s Day.

According to the company, the limited edition food is made with the same cheesy Kraft Mac & Cheese but includes a candy flavor packet to turn the mac & cheese pink and add hints of sweet candy flavor.

“No more noodling on what gift to buy. There is no better way to show your love this Valentine’s Day than saying “you’re the mac to my cheese” with Candy KraftMac & Cheese,” said the company in a release.

