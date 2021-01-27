Advertisement

Kraft launching Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese

Feeling cheesy this Valentine’s Day?
Kraft Candy Mac & Cheese
Kraft Candy Mac & Cheese(Kraft)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Looking for a way to celebrate with your better half this Valentine’s Day?

Kraft is launching a limited edition Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese for Valentine’s Day.

According to the company, the limited edition food is made with the same cheesy Kraft Mac & Cheese but includes a candy flavor packet to turn the mac & cheese pink and add hints of sweet candy flavor.

“No more noodling on what gift to buy. There is no better way to show your love this Valentine’s Day than saying “you’re the mac to my cheese” with Candy KraftMac & Cheese,” said the company in a release.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

