LIVE: #18 Vols host Miss. State

Tennessee looks to snap two game losing skid
#9 Vols bounce back from loss to Alabama with 79-74 win over Arkansas
By Rick Russo
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Last time out, Tennessee fell to No. 19 Missouri at home, 73-64. Despite the loss, senior forward poured in a season-high 20 points on an efficient 6-of-11 shooting from the field, while also knocking down all five of his attempts from the foul line.A victory would hault the Vols two-game losing skid and give UT three consecutive home victories over Mississippi State.

1ST HALF

#18 Vols looking to get off the turnover train are off to a good start against Miss.State leading the Bulldogs 7-2. No miscues for the Big Orange who are shooting 50% from the field.

Tennessee continues its fast start. Good to see Jaden Springer back in the lineup coming off an ankle injury. He has 2 points. Yves Pons leads UT with 5 points. Vols up 15-4 at the 11:59 mark of the 1st half.

