Melty snow tonight, brutal cold Thursday: busy forecast ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are nose-diving on the Cumberland Plateau. Rain is underway for a few, becoming much more widespread tonight. This turns into a melty snow well after dark.

A WVLT First Alert is up for everyone Thursday. This is all about the bitter cold wind chills.

WHAT TO EXPECT

So you’re saying it can go from the mid 50s to snow in just a few hours? Yep! Especially at the higher points of the Foothills and Plateau, that’s exactly what we’ll see. Thing is, a lot of this won’t *stick* to the ground. Despite the Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning, the biggest impacts are way up in the National Park. Roads should be in great shape!

The line of rain moves in from the west, but changes to snow in the higher elevations. This turns into melting snow for a few hours. Then for a short amount of time, the snow will stick and accumulate in spots on the Plateau, in Northeast Tennessee, Southeastern Kentucky, and into the Smoky Mountains.

Yes, it will likely snow around Knoxville just before midnight. But the ground is way too warm and way too wet for it to stick. Snow-lovers: Please, please keep expectations low. This is not a snow ‘storm.’

We’ll have scattered snow showers continue overnight, so some in our snowfall potential map collect this much, others in the same county don’t catch the showers. Tonight drops to 29 degrees, with a cold wind out of the north.

From Wednesday night's snowfall (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday will be very chilly, with a morning low of 29 degrees and then an afternoon high of 37 degrees. This is already about 10 degrees below average for the high, but the Northerly wind up to 10 mph makes it feel another 5+ degrees colder at times. This is why we have a WVLT First Alert for Thursday, so be ready for the warm winter layers again! The last couple of snow showers will be left in the mountains early, with more afternoon sunshine.

Wind chills are actually 15+ degrees below the average high on Thursday. (WVLT)

Temperatures starts to rebound back to “normal” going into the weekend, but more showers arrive late Saturday. We’ll have mostly rain for Sunday, with some snow in the mountains, since most of the area is around 51 degrees. Then we’ll have some more rain to snow showers for Monday, as the Valley is in the low 40s and the higher elevations only reach the upper 30s.

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

