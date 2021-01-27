Advertisement

Monroe County man arrested after leading deputies on chase

The incident started when the deputy pulled over a truck because the registration was not...
The incident started when the deputy pulled over a truck because the registration was not properly displayed.(Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monroe County officials said one man is in custody following a brief chase on Monday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a truck in the Oliver Drive area due to improper display of registration.

The driver pulled into a driveway on Oliver Drive and a man jumped out of the driver’s side and began to run.

Deputies began chasing the suspect, Kevin Schramm, on foot before the suspect climbed over a barbed-wire fence into a field.

Schramm was taken into custody and authorities discovered he had two outstanding warrants issued by the Madisonville Police Department for trespassing and shoplifting.

Deputies said Schramm was also driving on a revoked license due to driving under the influence.

Schramm was charged with the following:

• Resisting stop, halt, frisk, arrest or search

• Driving on revoked license

• Misuse of registration

• Expired registration

• Improper display

• Registration carried

• Financial responsibility

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCSO identifies 21-year-old victim in fatal shooting
The U.S. Marshals say a suspect was captured following a search in Knoxville Tuesday evening.
New York man wanted for murder captured in Knoxville
TBI agents said Vowell should be considered armed and dangerous.
TBI searching for 70-year-old man wanted in connection to double homicide
Woman, children killed in Cookeville pursuit
Scenes from pre-game activities at Neyland Stadium before the game against Georgia State ...
Josh Heupel emerging as top candidate for UT coaching job

Latest News

Kraft Candy Mac & Cheese
Kraft launching Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese
Latest COVID-19 data 12/14
Death toll increases as active COVID-19 cases decline in Knox County
Dollywood sign
Discussions underway with Dollywood to become mass vaccine site
Wish you had a guard dog? Amazon has a new feature for that