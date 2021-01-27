Monroe County man arrested after leading deputies on chase
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monroe County officials said one man is in custody following a brief chase on Monday.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a truck in the Oliver Drive area due to improper display of registration.
The driver pulled into a driveway on Oliver Drive and a man jumped out of the driver’s side and began to run.
Deputies began chasing the suspect, Kevin Schramm, on foot before the suspect climbed over a barbed-wire fence into a field.
Schramm was taken into custody and authorities discovered he had two outstanding warrants issued by the Madisonville Police Department for trespassing and shoplifting.
Deputies said Schramm was also driving on a revoked license due to driving under the influence.
Schramm was charged with the following:
• Resisting stop, halt, frisk, arrest or search
• Driving on revoked license
• Misuse of registration
• Expired registration
• Improper display
• Registration carried
• Financial responsibility
