Monroe County man arrested after leading deputies on chase

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monroe County officials said one man is in custody following a brief chase on Monday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a truck in the Oliver Drive area due to improper display of registration.

The driver pulled into a driveway on Oliver Drive and a man jumped out of the driver’s side and began to run.

Deputies began chasing the suspect, Kevin Schramm, on foot before the suspect climbed over a barbed-wire fence into a field.

Schramm was taken into custody and authorities discovered he had two outstanding warrants issued by the Madisonville Police Department for trespassing and shoplifting.

Deputies said Schramm was also driving on a revoked license due to driving under the influence.

Schramm was charged with the following:

• Resisting stop, halt, frisk, arrest or search

• Driving on revoked license

• Misuse of registration

• Expired registration

• Improper display

• Registration carried

• Financial responsibility

