NC man wins lottery using late father’s lucky numbers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WVLT/WFMY) - A North Carolina man is taking home more than $700,000 after winning the lottery.

WFMY reported that Kevin Halterman, of Pfafftown, tried his luck on a Powerball ticket. But he didn’t use just any random numbers. He played some that had a little more significance.

“My dad passed away in March and he had some numbers that he used to play,” he said to WFMY. “I dug them back up and I started playing them and those happened to be the numbers that hit.”

He purchased the $2 ticket at a store in Winston-Salem and ended up matching all five white balls to win $1 million Saturday using his dad’s numbers - 5, 8, 17, 27 and 28.

“I just figure he helped me out a lot,” said Halterman. “I’m lucky.”

WFMY reported that the odds of matching all five is 1 in 11.6 million.

Halterman took home $707,506 Monday after tax withholdings.

