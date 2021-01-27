Advertisement

NC man wins lottery using late father’s lucky numbers

A North Carolina man is taking home more than $700,000 after winning the lottery.
Money
Money(WRDW)
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WVLT/WFMY) - A North Carolina man is taking home more than $700,000 after winning the lottery.

WFMY reported that Kevin Halterman, of Pfafftown, tried his luck on a Powerball ticket. But he didn’t use just any random numbers. He played some that had a little more significance.

“My dad passed away in March and he had some numbers that he used to play,” he said to WFMY. “I dug them back up and I started playing them and those happened to be the numbers that hit.”

He purchased the $2 ticket at a store in Winston-Salem and ended up matching all five white balls to win $1 million Saturday using his dad’s numbers - 5, 8, 17, 27 and 28.

“I just figure he helped me out a lot,” said Halterman. “I’m lucky.”

WFMY reported that the odds of matching all five is 1 in 11.6 million.

Halterman took home $707,506 Monday after tax withholdings.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Marshals say a suspect was captured following a search in Knoxville Tuesday evening.
New York man wanted for murder captured in Knoxville
KCSO identifies 21-year-old victim in fatal shooting
TBI agents said Vowell should be considered armed and dangerous.
TBI searching for 70-year-old man wanted in connection to double homicide
From 60s to snow in just over 24 hours
From 60s to snow in 24 hours!
Scenes from pre-game activities at Neyland Stadium before the game against Georgia State ...
Josh Heupel emerging as top candidate for UT coaching job

Latest News

Tennessee saw record number of gun purchases in 2020, report says
Tennessee gun sales go up
Tennessee gun sales up in 2020
Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt watches the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Former Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt working to deal to join Jets
Auckland New Zealand
New Zealand tells tourists to stop copying other people’s travel photos
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Winter storm warning prompts road closure in GSMNP