New Zealand tells tourists to stop copying other people’s travel photos

(CNN) -According to New Zealand officials, they are really bored of your Instagram posts.

CNN reported, the country has launched a new tourism campaign, urging travelers to stop mimicking photos they see online and ‘share something new’ instead.

The call was made in a two-minute video, starring comedian Tom Sainsbury as a member of the ‘Social Observation Squad.’

“I’ve been alerted to a situation that’s been happening a lot lately,” Sainsbury says at the start of the campaign. “People have been seeing those photos on social media, they’re going to great lengths to copy them.”

CNN reported, the video is a part of the New Zealand tourist board’s long-running “Do Something New” campaign.

The campaign comes at a weird time for tourists, with most international travelers barred from entering the country.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday that New Zealand’s borders will remain closed for most of the year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“Given the risks in the world around us and the uncertainty of the global rollout of the vaccine, we can expect our borders to be impacted for much of this year,” said Ardern at a news conference.

