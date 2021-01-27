Owner of downtown “Kopita” restaurants hopeful vaccinations will bring customers back

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Avi Zenatti moved to Knoxville from Israel a few years ago. The Mediterranean cuisine he features uses minimal additives or sugars to let the flavor of the food shine through. He opened Kopita Vegan in 2019. And then opened an additional restaurant called Kopita Meat during the pandemic.

“I learned to cook from my mother. She passed away 10 years ago and she used to be a great cook. All of the recipes I made over here came from my home. Her name was “Koti.” I took the “Ko” and I put “pita” next to it,” said Zenatti.

The success of his business hit a roadblock at the start of the pandemic.

“The cinema over here is closed for almost one year, the hotel is at 25 percent occupancy, and the Bijou is closed. Most of our clients came from those entertainment spaces,” said Zenatti.

Gay Street is usually one of the busiest places. Zenatti says business is down by 75 percent.

“That’s the thing about business. If you don’t have patience, don’t go and open a business,” said Zenatti.

Zenatti wants to share his family recipes for years to come.

“I believe in another 2 or 3 months when the vaccine is all around we are going to do more business,” said Zenatti.

