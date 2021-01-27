First Alert Forecast: Rain to snow and frigid wind chills ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front is moving in a line of rain and changing it over to snow for some, but we will ALL feel the bitter cold wind chills Thursday. Our WVLT First Alert covers your Winter Weather Advisories, Winter Storm Warnings, and the widespread “feels like” temperatures 15+ degrees below average.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy with spotty, light showers. A few flurries are popping up in Southeastern Kentucky, and some drizzle is developing and move through at times. But, this isn’t the front ... yet. This morning is still only dipping to the low 40s in the lower elevations and upper 30s in the higher elevations.

We’re warming to around 56 degrees today, with some midday clearing then increasing afternoon clouds the main line of rain and the cold front moving in late afternoon to start.

The line of rain moves in from the west, but changes to snow in the higher elevations. This turns into melting snow for a few hours. Then for a short amount of time, the snow will stick and accumulate in spots on the Plateau, in Northeast Tennessee, Southeastern Kentucky, and into the Smoky Mountains. We’ll have scattered snow showers continue overnight, so some in our snowfall potential map collect this much, others in the same county don’t catch the showers. Tonight drops to 29 degrees, with a cold wind out of the north.

Snowfall map from the WVLT Weather team (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday will be very chilly, with a morning low of 29 degrees and then an afternoon high of 37 degrees. This is already about 10 degrees below average for the high, but the Northerly wind up to 10 mph makes it feel another 5+ degrees colder at times. This is why we have a WVLT First Alert for Thursday, so be ready for the warm winter layers again! The last couple of snow showers will be left in the mountains early, with more afternoon sunshine.

Wind chills are actually 15+ degrees below the average high on Thursday. (WVLT)

Temperatures starts to rebound back to “normal” going into the weekend, but more showers arrive late Saturday. We’ll have mostly rain for Sunday, with some snow in the mountains, since most of the area is around 51 degrees. Then we’ll have some more rain to snow showers for Monday, as the Valley is in the low 40s and the higher elevations only reach the upper 30s.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

