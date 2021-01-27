Researchers say the Pigeon River Gorge is a death trap for wildlife

HARTFORD, Tenn. (WVLT) -- A study has been underway for two years to figure out how to make Interstate 40 at the Tennessee North Carolina line safer for both motorists and animals. One solution is bear crossing signs, but others say that’s not enough and have suggested wildlife crossing bridges.

A joint partnership by the UT Arboretum Society and the Tennessee Citizens for Wilderness Planning was the result of the study of the 28 miles stretch of Interstate 40. That area extends from the Foothills Parkway to the Maggie Valley Exit into North Carolina. This area is also known as the Pigeon River Gorge.

Cars speeding on a windy mountain road with concrete on one side and large trucks on the other is one description of why those backing bear crossings say it’s needed.

“To learn, to understand, because I think when people understand, different wildlife people understand they become invested in protecting it,” said Michelle Campanis, UT Arboretum. “Fast traffic with huge trucks, and also the concrete barriers, so we’re thrilled to hear what Jeff is partnering to try to give these land bridges and other ways for these animals to cross safely.”

She says it’s not just bears, but elk, deer and smaller animals that are dying. Last year more than 70 died on just the North Carolina stretch.

“I don’t think the public, I certainly didn’t have an understanding of the quantity of wildlife we are losing,” she added. “So many people come to our area to see these bears so we have to be good neighbors even with our wildlife.”

What makes this area even more dangerous is how remote it is. It’s directly connected to Great Smoky Mountains National Park on one side and the Cherokee National Forest on the other. That results in a lot of wildlife that lives in this area and many have been killed trying to cross the road.

Jeff Hunter, a senior program manager with the National Parks Conservation Association in Asheville, is set to speak to the public Thursday about wildlife crossings and the loss of life and possible solutions.

“Signage is not enough,” he said. “It’s good to warn motorists that you could have a large mammal in the roadway, but if you’ve driven I-40 you know if there’s a large animal in front of you and a truck behind you, you can’t brake.”

Hunter has been part of the two-year study and will speak at 7 p.m. Jan. 28 on Zoom.

To register for the meeting go here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.