Advertisement

SEC moves 2021 football media days from Tennessee to Alabama

The league plans to announce where it will hold football media days in 2022 soon.
The league plans to announce where it will hold football media days in 2022 soon.(Dale Zanine | Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference is moving the league’s 2021 football media days from Nashville, Tennessee, to Hoover, Alabama, in July.

The league announced the move Tuesday with Nashville now rescheduled to host media days in 2023.

Commissioner Greg Sankey said Nashville’s success hosting the 2019 NFL draft drew the SEC to picking Music City as a host for the league’s football media days.

“But the current environment related to the virus will not allow us to explore some of the unique fan experiences we had hoped to pursue in Nashville for this event,” Sankey said in a statement. “With two years to prepare, we look forward to making SEC Media Days an even bigger event in Nashville in 2023.”

The SEC canceled its media days in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2021 event now is scheduled to be held at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover on July 19-22. That hotel has hosted SEC football media days 18 of last 19 events.

The league plans to announce where it will hold football media days in 2022 soon.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCSO identifies 21-year-old victim in fatal shooting
The U.S. Marshals say a suspect was captured following a search in Knoxville Tuesday evening.
New York man wanted for murder captured in Knoxville
TBI agents said Vowell should be considered armed and dangerous.
TBI searching for 70-year-old man wanted in connection to double homicide
Woman, children killed in Cookeville pursuit
Scenes from pre-game activities at Neyland Stadium before the game against Georgia State ...
Josh Heupel emerging as top candidate for UT coaching job

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo, Central Florida head coach Josh Heupel directs his...
Josh Heupel announced as new UT head football coach
UT AD calls team meeting amid search for new head football coach
generic photos
Two Knox Co. schools transition to online learning due to attendance concerns
Strong cold front moves in late today.
First Alert Forecast: Rain to snow and frigid wind chills ahead