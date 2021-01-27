SEC moves 2021 football media days from Tennessee to Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference is moving the league’s 2021 football media days from Nashville, Tennessee, to Hoover, Alabama, in July.

The league announced the move Tuesday with Nashville now rescheduled to host media days in 2023.

Commissioner Greg Sankey said Nashville’s success hosting the 2019 NFL draft drew the SEC to picking Music City as a host for the league’s football media days.

“But the current environment related to the virus will not allow us to explore some of the unique fan experiences we had hoped to pursue in Nashville for this event,” Sankey said in a statement. “With two years to prepare, we look forward to making SEC Media Days an even bigger event in Nashville in 2023.”

The SEC canceled its media days in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2021 event now is scheduled to be held at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover on July 19-22. That hotel has hosted SEC football media days 18 of last 19 events.

The league plans to announce where it will hold football media days in 2022 soon.

