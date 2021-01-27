Advertisement

Sleep cycles influenced by the moon phases, study suggests

The moon may impact the tides, and our sleep as well.
A full moon over Arlington, Virginia.
A full moon over Arlington, Virginia.(Source: NASA/Joel Kowsky, File)
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/CNN) - The moon may impact the tides, and our sleep as well. That’s according to a new study published in Science Advances.

Published Wednesday, the study says that in the days leading up to a full moon, people go to bed later and sleep less. On average, study coauther Horacio de la Iglesia said that participants went to bed 30 minutes later and slept 50 minutes less. Iglesia is a professor of biology at the University of Washington in Seattle.

CNN reported that researchers outfitted each participant with a sleep monitor to track their sleep schedules over the course of one to two lunar cycles. The study added that only 98 people, from three different Toba Indigenous communities in Argentina, participated in the study. One community had no access to electricity, one had some access and the third had full access.

Regardless of access, the study said a strong pattern showed all groups went to bed later and slept less in the days leading up to a full moon.

After studying data from the Toba communities, researchers said they compared their results with sleep data collected from 464 Seattle students for another study and found the same pattern.

Go here for the full report from CNN.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Marshals say a suspect was captured following a search in Knoxville Tuesday evening.
New York man wanted for murder captured in Knoxville
KCSO identifies 21-year-old victim in fatal shooting
TBI agents said Vowell should be considered armed and dangerous.
TBI searching for 70-year-old man wanted in connection to double homicide
From 60s to snow in just over 24 hours
From 60s to snow in 24 hours!
Scenes from pre-game activities at Neyland Stadium before the game against Georgia State ...
Josh Heupel emerging as top candidate for UT coaching job

Latest News

Tennessee saw record number of gun purchases in 2020, report says
Tennessee gun sales go up
Tennessee gun sales up in 2020
Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt watches the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Former Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt working to deal to join Jets
Auckland New Zealand
New Zealand tells tourists to stop copying other people’s travel photos
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Winter storm warning prompts road closure in GSMNP