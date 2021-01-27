Tenn. woman charged with intentionally setting home on fire

LIVINGSTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Overton County woman is facing arson charges after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found that she allegedly purposely set a house on fire.

According to TBI, Tracy Hargis was identified as the person believed to be responsible for setting a home ablaze on Swallows Chapel Road on July 8, 2020.

Hargis was arrested and placed in the Overton County Jail on one count of arson which was handed down in an indictment from a grand jury Monday. She is being held on a $35,000 bond.

