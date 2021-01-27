Tennessee saw record number of gun purchases in 2020, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Last year saw record-breaking numbers for gun sales in Tennessee, according to new data from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

NEWS ALERT: New data on firearms background checks in our state, provided by TBI’s Tennessee Instant Check System, shows a record-setting number of transactions in 2020, jumping 53% over 2019.



2019: 484,702

2020: 740,580



(1/3) pic.twitter.com/dgU4zJLSe4 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 27, 2021

The data comes from the TBI’s Tennessee Instant Check System for background checks, which shows that transactions jumped by 53 percent over 2019. There were 740,580 checks in 2020 and 484,702 in 2019.

Assistant Director Pam Beck pointed to the pandemic as a main driver in sales; however, she added that political talk on “defunding the police” prompted interest.

Other factors? Beck said: civil unrest and a national election.

You can check out the full numbers here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.