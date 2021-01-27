Advertisement

Two Knox Co. schools transition to online learning due to attendance concerns

By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools officials announced two schools will transition to virtual learning due to student and staff attendance.

KCS announced on Tuesday that West High and West Haven Elementary would move to online learning on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

School officials said the decision was made “to ensure that students continue to receive high-quality instruction.”

West High students and staff are expected to return to in-person learning on Feb. 8. West Haven Elementary students are expected to return on Feb. 2.

The two schools are among other schools in the district that have transitioned to online-only learning, including West Hills Elementary and Central High. Both schools are expected to return to in-person learning on Feb. 1.

