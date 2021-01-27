Advertisement

UT AD calls team meeting amid search for new head football coach

By Alivia Harris
Jan. 27, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee could reportedly announce a new head football coach Wednesday morning.

UT Athletic Director Danny White has reportedly called for a football team meeting for 8 a.m. Wednesday, to presumably discuss the hiring of a new head coach, according to WVLT’s partners at WNML.

Volquest’s Austin Price reported that the name of Central Florida’s head coach Josh Heupel has come up “more and more” as speculation on who will take that top job continues.

According to Volquest, a plane is en route to Orlando to transport Heupel to Knoxville.

According to Brent Hubbs, new Vols AD, Danny White, is familiar with Heupel. Hubbs added that Heupel wasn’t the first direction for White, saying that the research firm hired to assist in the search has gone to multiple other candidates.

Heupel has a 28-8 record in three seasons as a head coach at UCF.

The search comes after former head coach Jeremy Pruitt was fired over NCAA violations and Phillip Fulmer retired from his position as athletic director.

Other names that were associated with Tennessee’s search included well-known names like Gus Malzahn and Lane Kiffin to lesser-known names like Lance Leipold and Billy Napier. Other coaches considered to be attractive to Tennessee were P.J Fleck, who took over the Minnesota program back in 2017 and Sonny Dykes, who took over the Southern Methodist University football program back in December of 2017.

