Vol players react to hiring of new head coach Josh Heupel
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several Vols players expressed their support for their new head coach, Josh Heupel following the announcement of his hiring Wednesday morning.
“We got what we needed not what outsiders THOUGHT we needed!” said Alontae Taylor. Brain Maurer shared the Tweet in agreement.
LaTrell Bumphus shared UT’s official welcome post saying, “Let’s work!” and Velus Jones Jr. reckons he’ll have to work on his running game.
We created a list for you to follow the latest musings of the Vols in the wake of the new hire. Check out their Tweets as they’re posted in real-time below.
