Advertisement

Vol players react to hiring of new head coach Josh Heupel

By Megan Sadler
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several Vols players expressed their support for their new head coach, Josh Heupel following the announcement of his hiring Wednesday morning.

“We got what we needed not what outsiders THOUGHT we needed!” said Alontae Taylor. Brain Maurer shared the Tweet in agreement.

LaTrell Bumphus shared UT’s official welcome post saying, “Let’s work!” and Velus Jones Jr. reckons he’ll have to work on his running game.

We created a list for you to follow the latest musings of the Vols in the wake of the new hire. Check out their Tweets as they’re posted in real-time below.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCSO identifies 21-year-old victim in fatal shooting
The U.S. Marshals say a suspect was captured following a search in Knoxville Tuesday evening.
New York man wanted for murder captured in Knoxville
TBI agents said Vowell should be considered armed and dangerous.
TBI searching for 70-year-old man wanted in connection to double homicide
Scenes from pre-game activities at Neyland Stadium before the game against Georgia State ...
Josh Heupel emerging as top candidate for UT coaching job
Woman, children killed in Cookeville pursuit

Latest News

Tracy Hargis
Tenn. woman charged with intentionally setting home on fire
Heupel will be formally introduced during a live-streamed press conference Wednesday at 12:05...
Josh Heupel arrives in Knoxville after being announced as Vols head coach
Globally, the abundance of oceanic sharks and rays dropped more than 70% between 1970 and 2018,...
Empty seas: Oceanic shark populations dropped 71% since 1970
The FBI on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, asked for the public’s help in identifying Jane Doe 43 in...
FBI looking for girl who may know child victim of sexual exploitation