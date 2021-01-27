“We are optimistic about these numbers,” says Dr. Buchanan during Knox Co. Board of Health meeting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knox County Board of Health met Wednesday evening to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Martha Buchanan began the Knox County Board of Health meeting by giving an update on vaccines in the county.

“More than 34,000 individuals have received a vaccination in Knox County,” said Buchanan.

Buchanan reminded the people Knox Co. is in the first phase of the vaccination distribution and the state only allots a certain amount of vaccines to each county weekly and the county has no say so as to how many it receives.

Buchanan says the demand continues to outcompete the supply in a vaccination.

Buchanan then moved on to benchmarks in the county.

Knox County COVID-19 cases have moved to yellow as the daily new cases have dropped to 179 per day. Buchanan noted that this trend is slightly down from last week.

“We are optimistic about these numbers and we will continue to keep a close eye on it,” said Buchanan.

Knox County COVID-19 deaths remain in the red after seeing an average of five deaths per day over the last week.

The testing in the county is in the yellow zone, as Buchanan says more than 9,500 tests have been given per week in Knox County.

On Jan. 27 2021, there were 2,830 active COVID-19 cases, 94 hospitalizations, and 455 total deaths due to the virus in Knox County according to health department data.

