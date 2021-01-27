Advertisement

Winter storm warning prompts road closure in GSMNP

Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Great Smoky Mountains National Park(Ashley Wood)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) -Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have closed US Hwy 441 Newfound Gap Road between Gatlinburg, Tenn. and Cherokee, N.C. due to a winter storm warning.

According to officials, the road will be closed at 5:00 p.m. and will advise the public when it is re-opened.

A cold front is moving in a line a rain and changing it over to snow for some Thursday. The snow will stick and accumulate in spots on the Plateau, in Northeast Tennessee, Southeastern Kentucky, and into the Smoky Mountains.

WVLT Weather team predicts that the area will have scattered snow showers continue overnight, so some in our snowfall potential map collect this much, others in the same county don’t catch the showers. Tonight drops to 29 degrees, with a cold wind out of the north.

