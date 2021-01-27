Advertisement

Wish you had a guard dog? Amazon has a new feature for that

(WHSV)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 27, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Amazon is launching a new feature for users that could help protect your home.

Amazon is launching a new subscription service, called Alexa Guard Plus. The service will offer users access to a 24-hour helpline, alerts when your smart speakers or displays hear a break-in, deterrence measures and more.

One of the measures included a Guard Dog feature.

According to Amazon, if your Amazon smart speaker or display detects a break-in, the Guard Dog feature “can help deter criminals by playing dog barking, growling and snarling sounds while you’re away.”

“Burglars will likely avoid your home if they hear angry dogs inside,” said Amazon.

While you can try Amazon Guard Plus free for a month, Amazon says the service will cost $5 a month, or $49 a year.

