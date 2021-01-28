55 victims identified in video from camera hidden in West Tenn. gym bathroom

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Franklin Police Department said 55 victims were identified in video footage from a hidden camera in a Premier Athletics bathroom.

According to police, 53 of the victims are minors and two are adults. Officials have notified the parents of each underage victim.

“The Franklin Police Department wants to ensure that the suspect is held fully accountable for his crimes by leaving no stone unturned. While we’ve made some incredible progress, the investigation is far from over,” a press release stated.

Officials said they are now working to prepare a grand jury presentment to seek charges on behalf of every victim.

A suspect has not been named in the case, but police said a man was arrested on similar charges in Smith County and admitted to hiding a camera in the Franklin Premier Athletics bathroom/changing room.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to share it directly with detectives by emailing concern@franklintn.gov.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.