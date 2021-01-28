“A wild and fast ride:” Josh Heupel talks landing in Big Orange Country

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s go time for new Vols head coach Josh Heupel, but the new man in town spared some time for a sitdown interview with WVLT Sports Director Rick Russo.

Heupel was tapped as the Volunteers coach at the end of a set of whirlwind events, which include an NCAA investigation, the firing of former coach Jeremy Pruitt, the resignation of former AD Phillip Fulmer and the hiring of Danny White as the new athletic director.

“It’s been a wild and fast ride,” Heupel told Russo.

During a press conference, Heupel told media that the chance to play in Neyland Stadium gave him “goosebumps.”

“I grew up watching it [Tennessee football], always wanted to be a part of it ... the environment is second to none,” he added.

Great day getting to know our new Volunteer football family!#GBO pic.twitter.com/uaCAUtC3yC — Josh Heupel (@coachjoshheupel) January 28, 2021

During his college career, Heupel was recognized as a consensus All-American and led Oklahoma to the BCS National Championship in 2000.

After an unsuccessful two years trying to make an NFL roster, Heupel took up coaching. In 2006, he served as co-offensive coordinator for his alma mater until he was fired in 2015. Then he was named assistant head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Utah State University Aggies in 2015. After one season in Utah, he served as offensive coordinator for the University of Missouri under Barry Odom from 2016 to 2017.

At Missouri, he took the offense from 124th in the nation to 8th in the country, lead by Quarterback Drew Lock, who is now starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos in the NFL. At the time, Lock set the SEC record for single-season passing touchdowns with 44.

As an assistant at Oklahoma, Heupel helped coach Heisman Trophy winners Sam Bradford and Jason White. Bradford went on to be the first pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.

Recently, Heupel was hired for his first head coaching position at the University of Central Florida. He has been the head coach since 2018. During his three seasons at UCF, the Knights have won 28 games and lost 8.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.