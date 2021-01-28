Bitter cold wind chills with a WVLT First Alert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Snow showers and clouds are moving out, but colder air is still blowing into town today. That’s why we’ve had the WVLT First Alert for Thursday’s “feels like” temperatures, not snow. Clearing to warming going into the weekend, but then the next front rolls in with more rain and some snow yet again.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy, with flurries and spotty snow showers. The last few accumulating snow showers are in the mountains this morning. The clouds are breaking up and clearing late morning.

We’re starting the day in the upper 20s, which is right around normal. The wind chills are why our First Alert starts this morning. It feels like it’s closer to 10 degrees on the Plateau, low teens in the higher elevations, and closer to 20 degrees for a wind chill this morning in the Valley. Bundle up!

Thursday is very cold, as we only warm to around 37 degrees. This is already about 10 degrees below average for the high, but the Northerly wind up to 10 mph makes it feel another 5+ degrees colder at times. The WVLT First Alert continues through the afternoon for this reason, so keep for the warm winter layers again!

Bitter cold "feels like" temperatures today. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Tonight will be mostly clear, and with the wind back off, that allows more frost to develop. Also, isolated icy spots are possible on any roads that didn’t have a chance to dry out. The low will be around 24 degrees to start Friday.

Friday has a few clouds early, then is a mostly sunny day, with a high around 41 degrees. Still below average, but at least the wind is lighter.

Temperatures start to rebound back to “normal” going into the weekend, but more showers arrive late Saturday. We’ll get to a mostly cloudy afternoon Saturday, with a high around 48 degrees.

We’ll have mostly rain for Sunday, with some snow in the mountains, since most of the area is around 54°. Then we’ll have some more rain to snow showers for Monday. That’s because temperatures barely budge to the upper 30s.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on the forecast where you live!

8-day forecast (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.