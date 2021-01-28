Book a private movie screening at the Tennessee Theatre

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many Americans have not seen the inside of a movie theatre since the start of the pandemic, but the Tennessee Theatre is offering a way you can get a theatre experience without the crowd.

From now until June 1, you and 19 others can book a private screening at the Tennessee Theatre for your next movie night.

“Due to the absence of touring activity at the Theatre during the pandemic, we currently have the ability to create a unique experience for your next Girls’ Night Out, Birthday Celebration, Date Night, or Family Watch Party! Book a private movie screening before June 1, 2021. Your rental fee will help support the Tennessee during this time when we are unable to earn 95% of our revenue due to the pandemic, and your support is greatly appreciated!,” the theatre said on its website.

The theatre is offering two movie packages:

Weeknight (Monday-Thursday) - $2,000

Weekend (Friday-Sunday) - $2,500

Up to 20 participants/attendees TOTAL

Total event duration: movie run time, plus 30 minutes before

Popcorn, soda or water, and candy for all guests (may choose up to 3 different candies)

ADD-ONS

Mighty Wurlitzer Organ performance ($250) -- Fifteen (15) minutes of music (our choice of selections), before your movie. (Subject to organist availability)

THE PROCESS

Submit an inquiry form with your desired movie(s) and potential dates.

Theatre staff will contact you to confirm date and movie availability and collect payment.

Let the planning begin! Our staff will work with you to confirm the details of your screening including snack and drink preferences, guest list, and seating assignments.

You can book your next movie screening here.

