City and community ministries respond as crime ticks up across Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Across Knox County in the past two weeks, at least six people have been shot and killed.

”We can’t just go out and make the neighborhood safe. Everyone in the neighborhood has to be able to participate in it and so you too can have a voice about what’s being done in your neighborhood,” said Theresa Fletcher, the founder of Free Indeed Ministries.

Fletcher is just one of the many people, working in communities on the front lines, hoping to change their luck, and map out their future.

”It is easy to sit in an office and say ‘yes we’re going to do this and we’re going to do that’ but have absolutely no connection with the community we’re supposed to be helping. When we’re there they say ‘Thank you so much for coming out to where we are’ it makes them feel like they’re wanted,” added Fletcher.

The City of Knoxville is working with groups similar to free indeed to help stop the violence.

”There’s a lot of disparities and obstacles that are entrenched in our systems but there’s a lot of work going on that ten-15 years down the road there will be change and it will be long lasting,” said Diversity and Inclusion Officer for the City of Knoxville, Tatia Harris.

Harris and Fletcher agree that in order to stop the violence the efforts have to be almost grassroots.

”We want to engage the community and that’s really where it comes is if it’s community-driven,” added Harris.

Harris knows that the increase in violence cannot continue, but she says it is not an indication of the work being done now not working.

”In this work, you’re not always going to see immediate results. Basically what we’re doing is we’re planting seeds and working to create an environment so that five or ten years down the road so that the work we’re doing now will be taking place,” said Harris.

For Fletcher and the ministry, she is spearheading, in order to understand what these communities are going through, listening and helping hands in the community will be key.

”We need to hear what they’re going through, we need to hear what their problems are, we need to hear what their needs are, we need to hear what will help them move forward,” said Fletcher.

Knox County police are often the ones tasked with responding to and investigating these crimes. The department released the following statement to WVLT News Thursday:

Knoxville has not been alone in experiencing a recent uptick in violent crimes and other high-profile incidents. Cities nationwide reported similar increases within the past year. However, our focus must remain on what is happening here in our city that we are sworn to protect. Our mission, above all else, is the preservation of life and prevention of violent crime in our community, and all of our efforts are guided towards that end. We are utilizing numerous avenues and approaches to accomplish that goal. Those efforts include ongoing conversations with city and community leaders regarding both short- and long-term solutions. We are also continuing to look at new initiatives to enhance public trust and build on the success of the Officer Liaison program Additionally, we have expanded and deepened our relationship with our local, state, and federal partners as well as refined our approach on intelligence gathering and sharing. Since we know that a small number of offenders are responsible for a high number of violent crimes, we have continued to use data-driven and offender-based strategies to focus patrol efforts where violence might occur. Finally, we have expanded our investigative strategies to identify violent offenders and remove those bad actors from the community. Needless to say, we take these violent acts seriously and personally and will continue to explore every available option to prevent violence in our community. Violence should not be tolerated by anyone, and it requires everyone working together towards the ultimate goal of preventing violent crime. This trend won’t change overnight. It takes time, but we feel that the actions and steps we are taking and will continue to take will make a difference.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.