Cold temps, Wolf moon, two rain storms: busy week ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The full moon is howlin’ tonight under a clear sky, more cold weather is back on Friday, and another rain storm is here Sunday. After that, it’s a soaking rain next Friday morning.

If that weren’t enough action, we have a new “First Alert Day” for a blend of cold temps and light snow Monday.

Almost 6" of fresh powder at Mt. LeConte

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s blue sky and cold fingers today. The First Alert for the frigid wind chills goes through dusk Thursday, when the winds will slacken. We’re still plenty cold tonight, though, falling to a morning temperature of 24 degrees in Knoxville and the upper teens in a few spots at higher elevation.

The first full moon of the year, nicknamed the ‘Wolf’ moon, peaks tonight. It’ll still be full Friday night and the weather is just as clear and just as cold. It’s really just a fun nickname, but there is nothing particularly unique about this month’s full moon.

We don’t have a big risk for fog Friday morning, and the sun will almost immediately help it feel a little more tolerable. Still, our pattern is still well below the end of January average. We top out at 41 degrees in Knoxville, en route to another chilly night Friday night.

Saturday may start with abundant sunshine, at least for a few hours, but the clouds are back in a hurry. By dinner, or certainly by bedtime Saturday, rain returns.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday is all about the clouds and rain. It’s fairly steady and many could get an inch of rain. Overall, it’s overcast and soggy.

Monday is a new “First Alert” Day because of much colder air and a limited amount of snow. The snow will get people talking, sure, but it’s mostly lighter stuff at higher terrain, mostly above 1,500 feet. The cold, though, will impact everyone. Much like Wednesday into Thursday, this is another 20 degree drop from one day to the next.

Following this, rain is here late Thursday night into early Friday. This is a fast moving cold front, but the rain could be pretty heavy for a short while.

Forecast from WVLT

