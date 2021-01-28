Covid clips VFL great

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The thing about Covid is it destroys the heart and the lungs that’s the big deal. I woke up and I asked my wife to wash my face. I didn’t have enough energy to wash my own face!” Those are the words of former Vol great Shazzon Bradley who spent better than a month in the hospital fighting the disease.

Yes, he’s a Vol for life, but it’s the life part that had Shazzon and his family very concerned recently, ”My wife told me two different times they said, you’ll be lucky to make it through the night. She said oh lord, I don’t know what I’m gonna tell my children.”

A former defensive lineman and then after football, a boxer, Bradley will be the first to tell you that his athletic background was no match for Covid-19, ” You’re talking about a guy who could bench 550 and squat a 1000 pounds and talk to you, but to stand up it takes everything you got. My heart beats about 60 times a minute, been that way since I was in 2nd grade. It goes from 60 to 150 just by standing up. That’s how much energy it takes.”

Bradley, who implores people to where those masks, if not for yourself, but for the benefit of others, says one life lesson he learned is that no one person is an island, ” Everybody needs somebody and trust me if those people weren’t there to hold me, I wouldn’t have made it, I was done.”

We are certainly thankful for the people who helped save Shazzon and those who continue the fight, even if it means putting themselves at risk.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.