East Tennessee law enforcement agencies hiring

Morristown and Crossville Police Departments and Tennessee Highway Patrol want applicants to apply for jobs.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Morristown Police Department’s Deputy Chief Michelle Jones said MPD is looking for the next class of patrol officers, people who are committed to serving others.

Jones said law enforcement offers not only a stable job but one where you can make a difference in the community.

“We know the community is hurting. We know unemployment is high,” explained Jones, “And I’ve been in law enforcement for 23 years, this is not just a job, this is a long-term career, this is a commitment to professionalism and to development. So that you can truly go home at the end of the day and feel good about the job that you’ve done.”

Tennessee Highway Patrol is looking for state troopers as well.

A long-term career where you can advance within it is waiting for you at patrol headquarters.

THP wants people who want to help.

Lieutenant Stacey Heatherly said THP is helping a lot of people apply.

“We’ve had some tough times the last year or so. So we’re really excited about getting those good candidates and people really wanting to be here and do it--be committed to the job as a trooper as they should be,” said Heatherly.

There are recruiters who can help guide you through the process.

The next THP virtual job fair will be on Monday at 7 p.m. E.T. You can join it by going to THP’s Facebook Page.

THP applications are open through Tuesday, February 2nd.

Morristown Police Department is accepting applications through Friday, January 29, then there’s a testing process.

You can apply here for MPD. The Crossville Police Department is hiring through February 17. You can click here to fill out an application.

