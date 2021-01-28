Advertisement

Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Tenn. teen

Amber Gilly Smith
Amber Gilly Smith(TBI)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert Thursday afternoon for a missing 17-year-old out of Jackson County.

According to TBI, Amber Gilly Smith was last seen at her home in Dodson Branch on January 25.

Officials say Smith is believed to be without medication she needs.

Anyone who knows where Amber may be should call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

