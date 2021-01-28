Advertisement

Eric Gray transferring to Oklahoma

Tennessee running back Eric Gray scores a touchdown during the second quarter of a game between...
Tennessee running back Eric Gray scores a touchdown during the second quarter of a game between Tennessee and Missouri at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.(Calvin Mattheis/Pool via News Sentinel)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former University of Tennessee running back Eric Gray is headed west to play in the Big 12.

The Memphis native announced his decision on his Twitter page Wednesday evening - the same day new Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel was introduced on campus.

Gray led led the Vols in rushing yards (722) and was the team’s second-leading receiver with 30 catches to go along with six total touchdowns.

The 5′10″ back entered the NCAA transfer portal shortly after Tennessee announced Jeremy Pruitt’s firing for cause.

Gray’s move to Norman is becoming a regular occurrence for Tennessee players this offseason - former five-star lineman Wanya Morris and top 2020 signee Key Lawrence both announced their intent to play for Oklahoma over the last few days.

UT held Gray out of its last game against Texas A&M on December 19th for undisclosed reasons.

