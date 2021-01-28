Florida fire captain accused of stealing COVID-19 vaccines meant for first-responders

BARTOW, Fl. (WVLT/CBS) - A Florida fire captain turned himself over to authorities Wednesday after investigators accused him of stealing COVID-19 vaccines that were intended for first-responders.

Polk County Fire Rescue Captain Anthony Damiano was charged with falsifying records and theft.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Joshua Colon was also arrested after allegedly helping Damiano hide the theft.

“There were three syringes with three doses of the vaccine that Joshua Colon put in a plastic bag, put in a special refrigerator and sealed it,” Judd told reporters. “… So he left, take a break, and when he came back, voila! The seal’s broken, and the vaccinations are gone.”

Investigators found that two of the doses had been left inside a vehicle for weeks and were no longer viable. The third was not recovered.

Damiano was released on a $1,250 bail.

