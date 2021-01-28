Advertisement

Florida fire captain accused of stealing COVID-19 vaccines meant for first-responders

Out of the nine regions in Louisiana, Region 6 ranks second to last for the percent of the...
Out of the nine regions in Louisiana, Region 6 ranks second to last for the percent of the population that has received the COVID-19 vaccine.(KALB)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTOW, Fl. (WVLT/CBS) - A Florida fire captain turned himself over to authorities Wednesday after investigators accused him of stealing COVID-19 vaccines that were intended for first-responders.

Polk County Fire Rescue Captain Anthony Damiano was charged with falsifying records and theft.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Joshua Colon was also arrested after allegedly helping Damiano hide the theft.

“There were three syringes with three doses of the vaccine that Joshua Colon put in a plastic bag, put in a special refrigerator and sealed it,” Judd told reporters. “… So he left, take a break, and when he came back, voila! The seal’s broken, and the vaccinations are gone.”

Investigators found that two of the doses had been left inside a vehicle for weeks and were no longer viable. The third was not recovered.

Damiano was released on a $1,250 bail.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heupel will be formally introduced during a live-streamed press conference Wednesday at 12:05...
Josh Heupel arrives in Knoxville after being announced as Vols head coach
From 60s to snow in just over 24 hours
From 60s to snow in 24 hours!
Harrison Bailey expressed support for new head coach, Josh Heupel.
Vol players react to hiring of new head coach Josh Heupel
Strong cold front moves in late today.
Rain to snow and WVLT First Alert for frigid wind chills ahead
Scenes from pre-game activities at Neyland Stadium before the game against Georgia State ...
Josh Heupel emerging as top candidate for UT coaching job

Latest News

The University of Tennessee Medical Center was mentioned in the US News Best Hospital report. /...
UT Medical Center opens up vaccines for people 75 and older
The internet went crazy for the made-in-Vermont mittens Sen. Bernie Sanders wore to the...
Vermont teacher who made Bernie’s mittens has three pairs up for auction
Restrictions on sporting events lifted
Restrictions on sporting events lifted
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in...
Gov. Lee ends restrictions on sporting game attendance
Chatllise Turner was arrested and booked into the Metro Jail on child abuse charges. She is...
Tennessee mother accused of biting child, locking kids outside