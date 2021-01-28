Gov. Lee ends restrictions on sporting game attendance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Thursday that the state was suspending Executive Order 74, ending recent restrictions around who can participate in or attend indoor sporting events.

TN's numbers continue to rapidly improve with almost a 60% decline in cases & nearly a 40% decline in hospitalizations because of the efforts of Tennesseans. Because of that data, we are ending the recent restrictions around who can participate in or attend school sporting events pic.twitter.com/YtfJvlfGYP — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) January 28, 2021

“Tennessee’s COVID-19 numbers continue to rapidly improve with almost a 60% decline in cases and nearly a 40% decline in hospitalizations because of the efforts of Tennesseans to wear masks, wash hands and limit gatherings. When case counts were at their highest, we placed temporary, targeted restrictions on indoor school sporting events,” Lee said.

“The data now reflects rapidly falling numbers and because of that data, we are ending the recent additional restrictions around who can participate in or attend indoor school sporting events,” he added. As of Wednesday, the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 were 9,316 and hospitalizations were at 2,003.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 715,806 as of January 27, 2021 including

9,316 deaths, 2,003 current hospitalizations and 668,021 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 11.00%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/4t9w5oY0Sw — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) January 27, 2021

Lee said that rules from local education agencies and the TSSAA remain in place.

The suspension of EO 74 goes into effect February 1.

