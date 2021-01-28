Advertisement

Gov. Lee ends restrictions on sporting game attendance

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Thursday that the state was suspending Executive Order 74, ending recent restrictions around who can participate in or attend indoor sporting events.
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Thursday that the state was suspending Executive Order 74, ending recent restrictions around who can participate in or attend indoor sporting events.

“Tennessee’s COVID-19 numbers continue to rapidly improve with almost a 60% decline in cases and nearly a 40% decline in hospitalizations because of the efforts of Tennesseans to wear masks, wash hands and limit gatherings. When case counts were at their highest, we placed temporary, targeted restrictions on indoor school sporting events,” Lee said.

“The data now reflects rapidly falling numbers and because of that data, we are ending the recent additional restrictions around who can participate in or attend indoor school sporting events,” he added. As of Wednesday, the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 were 9,316 and hospitalizations were at 2,003.

Lee said that rules from local education agencies and the TSSAA remain in place.

The suspension of EO 74 goes into effect February 1.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heupel will be formally introduced during a live-streamed press conference Wednesday at 12:05...
Josh Heupel arrives in Knoxville after being announced as Vols head coach
From 60s to snow in just over 24 hours
From 60s to snow in 24 hours!
Harrison Bailey expressed support for new head coach, Josh Heupel.
Vol players react to hiring of new head coach Josh Heupel
Strong cold front moves in late today.
Rain to snow and WVLT First Alert for frigid wind chills ahead
Scenes from pre-game activities at Neyland Stadium before the game against Georgia State ...
Josh Heupel emerging as top candidate for UT coaching job

Latest News

The University of Tennessee Medical Center was mentioned in the US News Best Hospital report. /...
UT Medical Center opens up vaccines for people 75 and older
The internet went crazy for the made-in-Vermont mittens Sen. Bernie Sanders wore to the...
Vermont teacher who made Bernie’s mittens has three pairs up for auction
Restrictions on sporting events lifted
Restrictions on sporting events lifted
Chatllise Turner was arrested and booked into the Metro Jail on child abuse charges. She is...
Tennessee mother accused of biting child, locking kids outside