Hand-designed canned food circulating Sevier County

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Some folks who got food recently from Sevier County Food Ministries may have found a strange-looking can in their bag of groceries. So, where did these come from?

Cans with manufactured labels were replaced with hand-drawn, colored labels.

After some research, WVLT News Sevier County Bureau Chief, and volunteer at Sevier County Food Ministries, Kyle Grainger, found out this was an art project at Sevierville Middle School for the sixth, seventh grade and eighth grade.

Art teacher Penelope Cochran said she was trying to find a new way to teach a section on “Pop Art,” an era that started in the 1950s.

She said that movement was bright colors, lots of repetition and she thought what a better way to teach this than with colorful food.

“At the same time I was trying to come up with something incorporating art with giving back to the community. So that’s where the ‘art of giving project’ came,” said Cochran. “After they learned about pop art they were to take their cans they were given a label where they were to recreate, redesign the label inspired by pop art.”

Once the art project was done she delivered more than 200 cans of food to Sevier County Food Ministries.

